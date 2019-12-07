Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was the last day of the year, so we decided to take a photo of the sunrise at our favourite lighthouse location of Greens Point, New Brunswick. It was dangerously cold - around -30C with the wind chill and the freezing sea mist blowing across the headland. It was so cold that it was impossible to stay outside the car for any more than a few seconds. This was taken hand-held just as the sun rose, and gives some impression of the deathly blue-cold atmosphere and the severe frost on the bush.