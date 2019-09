Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Sea Stacks of Les Etacs, situated only 100m from the coastline, is home to nearly 6,000 pairs of Gannets. A walk to the Giffoine view point offers a fantastic sight of the landscape made alive by the movement and the sound of these majestic birds.