Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, California, USA by Benjamin Huseman

Long exposure photography has always been a style that I have focused on with my photos. I am always in search of a waterfall, cascades, a river, or even a fountain where the slow shutter showcases movement within a scene. The juxtaposition between the hard rocks and the ebb and flow of waves on a California Beach at sunset created a great image. But, I felt that adding a human element to rocks to give a sense of scale, and at the same time a moment of solace surrounded by the thunder of crashing waves added to the overall image.

Hey Benjamin

