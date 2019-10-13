Leh Ladakh, Himalayas, India by Wajahat Iqbal

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photograph was taken in the Fall Season of 2018 in the beautiful Zanskar Valley in Jammu & Kashmir (India).Here it shows the Zanskar river flowing through a gorge and about a mile away in Pakistan administered Kashmir and finally it joins the might Indus river in Karakorum range.