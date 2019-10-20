Laughing Whitefish Falls, Near Munising, MIchigan, USA by Gary Olejniczak

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I recently spent a week in Michigan's Upper Peninsula chasing fall color at a few of its' many beautiful waterfalls. I was fortunate in my timing as the color was at peak everywhere I went. This image is at the top of Laughing Whitefish Falls near Munising, Michigan. The leading lines of the tree roots and background color were what initially caught my eye. This shot was a balancing act between wanting to soften the flow of the water while the background trees wildly moved around due to a strong wind. I wanted that mirror-like feeling on the water to provide contrast with the textures in the rest of the image. I was very fortunate that the wind came and went. As the wind died down, I was able to capture my vision.