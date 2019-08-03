Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

e were already packed and having coffee in our car in the Chucuyo sector, in Lauca National Park, after an entertaining afternoon trekking and photos, when we realized that there were lightning next to the Payachatas volcanoes, so I assembled equipment again to see if I could capture any interesting shots.

I tried some compositions and exposure times until I found something that I liked. From there it was only waiting to catch the lightning in that wonderful setting.

Always take advantage of the opportunities on which one has a hunch, after all, capturing the moments that nature gives you is the essence of landscape photography.