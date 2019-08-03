Book Your Next Photo Tour


Lauca National Park, Arica, Chile by Andres Puiggros

We were already packed and having coffee in our car in the Chucuyo sector, in Lauca National Park, after an entertaining afternoon trekking and photos, when we realized that there were lightning next to the Payachatas volcanoes, so I assembled equipment again to see if I could capture any interesting shots.

I tried some compositions and exposure times until I found something that I liked. From there it was only waiting to catch the lightning in that wonderful setting.

Always take advantage of the opportunities on which one has a hunch, after all, capturing the moments that nature gives you is the essence of landscape photography.

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

