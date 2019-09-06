Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The harbour at Latheronwheel is a favourite place to go and unwind. It is only 15 miles from home and there was a front coming in so it looked like it might be promising.

Having spent the afternoon taking shots at a Clay Pigeon Shoot for a friend I needed to get my camera back to my landscape settings and slow down a bit. JPEG, Continuous AF, focus with release and 1/1000S or faster are all alien to me as a dedicated landscape photographer.

On reaching the harbour I was taken with the colour of the water in the bay. The small burn that flows into the bay is normally only a trickle through summer but after 2 days heavy rain it was in full flow and I'd never seen the bay as dark with the peat dyed water. The sky was dark but there was a little hint of warmth in the light that got through some light cloud as it swept over but it was the colour of the crashing waves that drew my attention. I would normally use ND filters to help control the exposure but it was so dull they were not required, I also almost always shoot in Aperture Priority using exposure compensation only going to Manual on Long Exposures over 30S. I was aiming for 1/4 of a second but this one ended up at 0.4 but caught the wave as I wanted.

I don't think I got any more than 30 minutes before the rain became too heavy and I headed home, a little bit wet but happy.