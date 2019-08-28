Book Your Next Photo Tour
Blue Hour Assignment

Last Light Over Lofoten, Norway by Alex Berger

Our attempt to catch the sunset had largely been a wash. The southern coast lacked any good vantage points for a proper sunset as light in the fjords were blocked by large mountains further down the way. Luckily, as we continued along and came to a fork in the road, we noticed the light begin to pop and the sky go pink. Once again, it was blue hour that saved the day and brought an incredible fill color to the landscape that left us breathless and snapping away, despite the -6C degree weather and cold wind blowing in off the sea.

