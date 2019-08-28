Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Our attempt to catch the sunset had largely been a wash. The southern coast lacked any good vantage points for a proper sunset as light in the fjords were blocked by large mountains further down the way. Luckily, as we continued along and came to a fork in the road, we noticed the light begin to pop and the sky go pink. Once again, it was blue hour that saved the day and brought an incredible fill color to the landscape that left us breathless and snapping away, despite the -6C degree weather and cold wind blowing in off the sea.