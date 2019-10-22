Last Light on the Cimarrons, Ridgway, Colorado, USA by Matt Payne

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On the very last day of my fall colors trip here in Colorado we were finally treated to some clouds after several days of just wind and sun. Don’t get me wrong, I love me some sun, but the photos I had planned really needed some clouds. I really enjoyed the challenge of finding some intimate scenes with full sun, and got some of those too. I know this scene isn’t original, I've shot it several times; but, when my friend Kane and I looked at the forecast we knew that this area had the best chance for interesting light and both felt compelled to check it out. Plus its just such a beautiful spot. From this vantage you can pick out all kinds of interesting subjects using a telephoto lens. The possibilities are literally endless.

I was very happy with these particular results - steely blue clouds and amazing directional light hitting Courthouse Mountain and Chimney Rock. A magical combo with the scrub oak and aspen groves basked in Autumn glory. The Cimarron Mountains near Ridgway, Colorado are so magical, I can't help but to go back every year. We also felt super lucky because only one other photographer was there with us, making it a really intimate and relaxing experience. To our west, the light was going crazy, with sunbeams and pink clouds, which did end up floating over this scene later on as well. I absolutely love photographing scenes like this in fall in Colorado. There's really nothing else quite like it.