Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Newfoundland is the easternmost province of Canada. It is a fantastic place for landscape photography, especially from May to September. Lots of fishing villages, icebergs, puffins, whales, rock, spectacular seashores and a pace of living driven by nature. With only half a million inhabitants for a size almost twice that of the United Kingdom (pop. seventy million), you can imagine the omnipresence of nature, forests, wildlife, and of long drives between villages.

I planned my trip in this area at the end of May/early June primarily for photographing icebergs along the so-called "Iceberg Alley", and to photograph abandoned fishing villages. In two weeks, I drove more than 3000 km seeking for icebergs (they were very scarce last year) and abandoned houses. While I photographed icebergs mostly along the Bonavista Peninsula, it was on LaScie peninsula that I found the most picturesque houses that were abandoned by fishermen 30-40 years ago because of cod fishing restrictions.

The house in this photo particularly attracted my attention because of its unique location in a small cove of an ancient fishing village. When I talk with a local fisherman, he explained to me the story of the area, the many families that had to leave, why the government bought several houses to close villages and stop maintaining certain roads (many are unpaved or in very bad shapes), etc. In the particular case of this house, that fisherman told me that there was a wharf before in front of the house, but it couldn't resist to waves, winds and sea ice like the neighbouring houses. Only this abandoned house remains on that side of the cove. Who knows how long it will stand? That fisherman remembered the good old days when there was more activity at the cove. I was sad for the families who lived there and I had a feeling of admiration for the resistance of the remaining people, for that house and for the beauty of the scene. How long will that house survive? The cloudy and cold weather during that photo trip didn't make me feel very optimistic. I titled the photo "Resistance" in respect of these people, this house and the former families who lived there.