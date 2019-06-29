Lapland, Finland by Katarzyna Nizinkiewicz

I took this photograph wandering on skis in March 2017. I was with friend, we begin in Kirkenes and finally we went to Nordkinn- the northernmost point of continental Europe. On the end we went to Mehamn and were lucky to stop ferry during the storm. It was long travel, difficult in bad weather. We had pulkas and small tent. We were in very remote places, even lost. I got frostbite on my face. This photograph was taken almost on te end of our walk. Old telephone line leading to Mehamn was our way mark in terrible weather. Windy, snowy day, but happy memories.