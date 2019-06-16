Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Land’s End, Cornwall, England by Theodora Artemiadi
Minimalism

Land’s End, Cornwall, England by Theodora Artemiadi

By on 0 Comments

Land’s End, Cornwall, England by Theodora Artemiadi
Views: 168

Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

One of the most beautiful places I have ever been. The Lands End in Cornwall. I was lucky enough to witness an amazing sunset that day. This is not the classic view from the area, but the moment I saw the sky and this distant lighthouse I knew what was the picture that I wanted from that place. I wanted to record the colors and the vast horizon. I wanted to take a picture of the land's end and the day's end both disappearing into the colorful sky that became one with the water.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®