Whilst on holiday in Cornwall I visited Lands End. Off the tip of this coastline on a spit of land stands Longships Lighthouse. I wanted to capture a peaceful image of the area. On this particular evening the sun was setting creating these warm pastel colours in the sky. The sea was calm. This part of the coast is littered with ship wrecks highlighting the dangerous conditions this coastline creates.

This particular evening was a chance to capture the beauty this part of Britain has to offer. It was a short walk from the carpark to the cliffs. I positioned my camera facing out towards Longships Lighthouse which was surrounded by a calming sunset. This also gave me the best light. I Decided to lower the shutter speed helping to blur the sea creating a softer image. The Rocks in the foreground helped lead the viewer into the image towards the lighthouse in the distance. The weather wasn't challenging however I was losing light fast due to the sun setting so my time became limited. I would recommend visiting Cornwall any time of the year. There is drama to be captured anywhere along the coast from rolling waves in winter to calmer softer seas in Summer.