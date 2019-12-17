User Icon
Landmannalaugar, Iceland by Gregory Berger

Landmannalaugar, Iceland by Gregory Berger
It was already a year ago, one summer evening in 2018 at around 8pm, we had just arrived after 5 hours by bus in the land of Landmannalaugar. Once the location has been chosen and the base camp set up, only one desire... climb the nearest summit to discover what awaits us in the coming days.

