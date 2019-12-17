Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was already a year ago, one summer evening in 2018 at around 8pm, we had just arrived after 5 hours by bus in the land of Landmannalaugar. Once the location has been chosen and the base camp set up, only one desire... climb the nearest summit to discover what awaits us in the coming days.