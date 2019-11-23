Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Kelapa Nunggal Beach, or a lonely palm tree in English, is a quite remote beach. This is not a typical beach that tourist swarm over. Located in the southern of Sumatra Island, 5 hours driving from the closest city, this beach is only for ones who love nature. I arrived a day before and had a chance to do a scouting. Stayed overnight on the beach and woke up early morning before the sunrise. This particular shot actually just after the sunrise. It still early in the morning and i found that the wave motion on the shoreline could be a good leading line to our lonely tree. Waiting the moment and shot several frames, this is my favorite.