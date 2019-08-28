Book Your Next Photo Tour
Lake Tyrrell, Sea Lake, Victoria, Australia by Phil Thomson

Lake Tyrrell, Sea Lake, Victoria, Australia by Phil Thomson
The last of the blue hour gives way to the dawn and rising sun over Lake Tyrrell at Sea Lake in Northern Victoria. Lake Tyrrell is an inland salt lake. My son and I took a roadtrip to stay overnight at Sea Lake with the specific purpose of photographing there at the lake both at sunset and then we rose early enough to travel out there and be in position prior to the sunrise.
As Victoria was in drought conditions and also being in January (summer in Australia) it was a hot night and morning, and we had to walk quite some distance (about a kilometre) to get to where the water was to take advantage of the reflective nature of the shallow water over the rather thick pink salt bed.

