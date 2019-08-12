Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a sunny, not too cold day in early November 2017. Me and my wife did a hiking tour in the so called area of Salzkammergut in Upper Austria. When we drove home by car in the early evening, our way led us along the Lake Traun (Traunsee). It was exactly in the blue hour. We took a small detour over the old main road, because I knew exactly that I had a great view of the small town Traunkirchen, the Traunstein and the lake from a parking lot there. I set up my tripod and took some pictures. Exactly in this time also this wonderful light and the thread clouds appeared. Lucky me!