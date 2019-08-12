Book Your Next Photo Tour
Landscape Photography Magazine
Blue Hour

Lake Traun, Traunkirchen, Austria by Wolfgang Lang


It was a sunny, not too cold day in early November 2017. Me and my wife did a hiking tour in the so called area of Salzkammergut in Upper Austria. When we drove home by car in the early evening, our way led us along the Lake Traun (Traunsee). It was exactly in the blue hour. We took a small detour over the old main road, because I knew exactly that I had a great view of the small town Traunkirchen, the Traunstein and the lake from a parking lot there. I set up my tripod and took some pictures. Exactly in this time also this wonderful light and the thread clouds appeared. Lucky me!

