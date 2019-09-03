Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This summer in June I got the opportunity to visit my family in northern Minnesota. On one of the mornings during our week long visit my husband and I decided to go to Lake Superior before sunrise and see if I could capture some dawn colors and a sunrise on the lake. We travelled 40 miles to Duluth getting up early in the morning and arrived at Canal Park about 40 minutes before sunrise. Canal Park is a popular place for tourists and photographer plus it is easily accessible. I was able to set up my tripod and camera immediately after we got there and this is one of my most favorite scenes from that morning. This is the first time I have photographed a 5 second exposure. No neutral density filter was needed as it was dark enough that morning. It truly was a memorable morning and I look forward to going back to northern Minnesota next summer. I hope you enjoy the pretty blue colors I captured that summer morning at Lake Superior.