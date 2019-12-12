Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken on a rather cold day in January 2017. We made a day trip to Lake Neusiedl, a steppe lake in the eastern part of Austria, close to the Hungarian border. Due to dense fog, visibility was very short. Approaching the shore, there were interesting patches of reed within the frozen water. It was totally silent around us, only the cracking of the ice could be heard now and then. The area is a protected nature park since twenty years now. Fortunately there are only few people visiting the lake during winter. So we could enjoy the experience of silence and solitude.