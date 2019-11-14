Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While on a photo workshop in Northern Iceland we searched out interesting reflections along the coast of Lake Myvatn and found this perfectly-shaped tree reflected in a small cove. It was a gloomy and overcast day so I decided the image would be best processed as a b&w image with a lot of contrast. While taking the original image, I purposely shot a vertical composition with a lot of sky to create a minimalist feel that I felt complemented the solitary look of the tree against a barren background.