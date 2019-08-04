Book Your Next Photo Tour


Blue Hour

Lake Matheson, Westland Tai Poutini NP, New Zealand by Neil Protheroe

It's a 30 minute hike under cover of dense rainforest to the far side of Lake Matheson, an ancient kettle lake formed by the retreating Fox glacier. As the sun begins to rise on a cold, windless winter morning, perfect mirror reflections of New Zealand's highest peaks are revealed in the calm, still water: Mount Tasman to the left, Mount Cook to the right. All around you is complete silence, broken only by the flight of a bird or the calling of a distant duck. One of New Zealand's most beautiful landscape scenes.

