Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

An early morning walk before dawn around the beautiful Lake Matheson on the west coast of New Zealand brought me to the best viewing point looking towards Mt Cook and Mt Tasman the 2 tallest mountains in the country. The lake was a mirror with mist rising of the paddocks at the end of the lake. The best time to visit this area of NZ is either late autumn or early spring.