Blue Hour

Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada by Gerry Bates

Views: 933

To be able to catch the sunrise rays on Victoria Glacier, west of Lake Louise, one has to get up early, and in my case, drive almost 2 hours from Calgary. Before the winds start stirring the water, the lake is as smooth as glass. The glacier, Mount LeFroy, and slopes surrounding the lake are sharply reflected. Love the blue hour in the Canadian Rockies!

