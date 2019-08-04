Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.To be able to catch the sunrise rays on Victoria Glacier, west of Lake Louise, one has to get up early, and in my case, drive almost 2 hours from Calgary. Before the winds start stirring the water, the lake is as smooth as glass. The glacier, Mount LeFroy, and slopes surrounding the lake are sharply reflected. Love the blue hour in the Canadian Rockies!
