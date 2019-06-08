Montreux was one of those iconic places that I'd always dreamed of visiting but I'd never thought of it as a place to get a great sunset shot. This is one of those images that sits in my working folder and one that I keep going back to as my artist tastes mature and my post processing knowledge improves. This was shot with my first DSLR, an old Sony a350 through a Sony kit lens. It was on my first trip through Europe and we'd hired a car and drove from Northern Germany down through the Black Forest, into Switzerland, then Northern Italy and across to the South of France. It's one that I'd really like to do again now that my photographic knowledge and the quality of my equipment has improved so much. We were there in early Autumn and, coming from the Tropics of Australia where there is very little difference in the seasons, it was difficult to comprehend the colours in Nature that you can find at this time of year. There seemed to be a new "postcard" shot every time I went around a bend in the road.