I took this picture while traveling across Zimbabwe by boat on Lake Kariba at sunset with a perfect light and an ideal weather. The sun, the shadows, the trees that emerged from the water gave me an almost unreal feeling.

Lake Kariba is an artificial lake on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe formed between 1958 and 1963 after the construction of the Kariba dam on the Zambezi river.

The lake is located about halfway along the Zambezi River at 1300 kilometers from the mouth of the river on the Indian Ocean. I arrived with a Land Rover crossing the north of South Africa and Botswana with its wonderful wildlife parks. I also visited Victoria Falls on the border between Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana. The best season for this trip is definitely the dry season between May and September. I was there in August, the ideal month to see lots of animals and to find a dry and less warm weather. lots of cues allow you to take good pictures. The best light can be found in the early morning or late afternoon, like in this picture where the sun, that has an almost fake color, descended over this motionless body of water.