Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Lake Altaussee, Styria, Austria by Wolfgang Lang
Blue Hour

Lake Altaussee, Styria, Austria by Wolfgang Lang

By on 0 Comments

Lake Altaussee, Styria, Austria by Wolfgang Lang
Views: 1,270

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was for 3 weeks on a rehabilitation stay in the city of Bad Aussee in Styria. Of course I had my camera equipment with me.

On some evenings I walked to the northern end of the Altaussee lake. From there you have a wonderful view of the lake, the village Altaussee and the Dachstein, the highest mountain of Upper Austria with its glacier. All in all, in the blue hour the product is a fantastic photography!

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®