Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was for 3 weeks on a rehabilitation stay in the city of Bad Aussee in Styria. Of course I had my camera equipment with me.

On some evenings I walked to the northern end of the Altaussee lake. From there you have a wonderful view of the lake, the village Altaussee and the Dachstein, the highest mountain of Upper Austria with its glacier. All in all, in the blue hour the product is a fantastic photography!