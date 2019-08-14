Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was my second trip to amazing Patagonia during the season of fall colors! In true Patagonia fashion, our days went from extreme to extreme! We had the full gamut of hurricane force winds, downpour rains, heavy snow, fog, as well as short periods of calm wind and blue skies!

On this afternoon shoot we had worked the area between the Mirador Salto Grande Waterfall and Lago Nordenskjöld in Torres del Paine National Park (Chile). We were primarily shooting the old fire-charred trees against the background of the Cuernos del Paine mountains. The sky was constantly changing, so we decided to wait for nightfall along the south shore of Lago Nordenskjöld, with hopes that the moon and stars would play some peek-a-boo through the ever changing clouds. We were not disappointed!

However, while waiting for nightfall I decided to shoot 16-32 stacked exposures using the Sony Smooth Reflections App, which gives the sky and water that creamy velvety look.

I love shooting manual-focus legacy glass. This picture is a single (but stacked exposure) taken with the Sony A7r II, using my favorite lens – the Leica 16-18-21mm F4 ASPH Tri-Elmar-M with the Novaflex adapter. And I'm guessing that I had my B+W Kaesemann Circular Polarizer mounted.