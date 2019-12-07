Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This year I spent countless weekends in South Tyrol to photographically document the beauty of the landscape. I am magically attracted by the tops of the Dolomites which meander through this beautiful part of Italy. Every sight of these natural wonders leaves me speechless, for me one of the landscape photography hotspots of this world. Even though probably every corner of the South Tyrolean landscapes has already been photographed, which is justified by its beauty, I can only recommend this heavenly spot to any photographer. This Spot, called Lago di Antorno, which is easily accessible by car, so there are always a lot of people there. You have to be there early to get a good place.

I arrived in the cold darkness and already had a certain composition in my head, which I wanted to transfer into a picture. Around 6 o'clock in the morning I was still alone, only half an hour later there were about 40 other photographers around me. So we all waited eagerly for the sunrise. To our luck a few clouds were added, which were red before sunrise, and there it was, the magic moment! Some of them had tears in their eyes because the incredible beauty of the nature fascinated them. These are the moments a photographer is willing to get up at night and go to a spot, aren't they?