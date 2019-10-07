Lago Blu, Cervinia, Italy by Stefania Grasso

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photography is one of my favorite shot, Why? I love with my heart this place, The Lago Blu, the mirror of Monte Cervino, beautiful in all seasons but especially and simply wonderful in autumn. In October trees around the lake become orange, yellow, strong and hot colors that gives a great harmony. No one, nothing around this landscape. Loneliness becomes something of magic, of precious. Only silence and this majestic mountain in front of us, in front of our eyes. It’s a landscape which gives also great reflections, easy to capture to obtain good effects, precious details. I used a Nikon Camera for this shot, a D5100 reflex with 18 -55 mm focused on autumn colors to obtain the best quality for this image.

I suggest to the photographers to visit Breuil Cervinia especially in this season to shot with a lot of relax the landscape around Monte Cervino. Autumn, as opposed to winter and summer enables you to capture the best images without people all around, to photograph with quiet times. Without people furthermore it’s more easier also place a tripod to avoid potential noises. This weather usually doesn’t change. Sun enhances the orange colors on the trees. For that reason I try all years to get in Cervinia in october to make my best shots. There are no difficulties in applying our photographical techniques. Shot with passion, romanticism, harmony, love, giving our soul a great sense of peace. So it must be the photography, so it shall be and remain.