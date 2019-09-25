Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Driving the Ring Road in Winter all alone, I was headed form the Eastern Fjords to Vestrahorn. The sky lit up as I was driving my camper van and I was desperate for a subject to shoot. As I saw this sea stack in the distance, I hoped the sky would last until I was able to park and jump out of my truck and grab my gear. When I got to the small parking area, I realized I needed to jump down what seemed like a small cliff to get down to the beach. I slid down some ice and landed on the soft, black sand. The sky did not disappoint and grew in its intensity and shades of purple.

I took as many images as I could to get the waves hitting the rocks at just the right time. After I managed to do a bit of free climbing back up to the parking area, I caught my breath after and reflected on witnessing this most amazing display of light and atmosphere, anchored by this beautiful and strong sea stack on Iceland's southeast coastline.