These picture was taken during a trip to the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. La Palma is one of multiple volcanic islands just off the coast of Africa. On a two day hiking trip up to the caldera of the volcanic island I stayed in a wonderful little mountain hut 2040m above sea level. From this point I had a beautiful view on the peak of „Bejenado“, an old volcanic formation and the clouds moving like an ocean around it. It was the first time I had the possibility to shoot clouds from above in my life and I wanted to see the movement with help of a long exposure shot. Maybe half an hour after sunset I was able to take a 40sec long exposure of the clouds moving around the silhouette of the peak. It shows how the stream of clouds is moving around this obstacle and creating a little vortex. I took this picture with my new Canon EOS 6D II and a rented Sigma 24-70 f/2.8 Art. This was really a special night at a special place. La Palma is known for it's extremely clear skies and during the night I was able to see the milky way like I I never did before.