Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I am working on a project to produce a photobook "Los Castillos de Espana" - The castles of Spain. I planned a 4 day visit to the Sierra Cazorla in Andalusia as there are several castles in that area that I wanted to photograph. This was the second day of the trip. I spent the afternoon walking all around the area to identify a composition that looked promising. There are quite a number of good angles on this castle that is perched on a craggy outcrop above the village of white houses and it was challenging to select a single one that I would go back to for sunset. Eventually, I chose this angle as I particularly liked the almond blossom in the foreground with the added advantage that the vegetation hid some otherwise distracting elements.

With a lack of clouds the sunset turned out to be OK but nothing special. However, as the light level fell the scene became bathed in this lovely blue light that is much more commonly encountered pre-dawn than post-sunset. Although I captured some good shots of several castles this one was the highlight of the trip.