Book Your Next Photo Tour


Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»La Iruela Castle, Jaen, Andalusia, Spain by Trevor Perry
Blue Hour

La Iruela Castle, Jaen, Andalusia, Spain by Trevor Perry

By on 0 Comments

La Iruela Castle, Jaen, Andalusia, Spain by Trevor Perry
Views: 1,029

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I am working on a project to produce a photobook "Los Castillos de Espana" - The castles of Spain. I planned a 4 day visit to the Sierra Cazorla in Andalusia as there are several castles in that area that I wanted to photograph. This was the second day of the trip. I spent the afternoon walking all around the area to identify a composition that looked promising. There are quite a number of good angles on this castle that is perched on a craggy outcrop above the village of white houses and it was challenging to select a single one that I would go back to for sunset. Eventually, I chose this angle as I particularly liked the almond blossom in the foreground with the added advantage that the vegetation hid some otherwise distracting elements.

With a lack of clouds the sunset turned out to be OK but nothing special. However, as the light level fell the scene became bathed in this lovely blue light that is much more commonly encountered pre-dawn than post-sunset. Although I captured some good shots of several castles this one was the highlight of the trip.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®