Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»La Algameca Chica, Cartagena, Spain by Fernando Saura
Latest Uploaded Pictures

La Algameca Chica, Cartagena, Spain by Fernando Saura

By on 0 Comments

La Algameca Chica, Cartagena, Spain by Fernando Saura
Views: 1,348

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This location is probably one of the most unvisited place in Cartagena coast. Few local people meet this place localizated between mountains and ravines where we can appreciate this particular natural pools. Near these pools we find a particular fishing village with some selfmake houses where local people live. A beautifull coast where spend your time discovering some of the most beautifull landscape from Cartagena.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY



Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®