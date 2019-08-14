Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This location is probably one of the most unvisited place in Cartagena coast. Few local people meet this place localizated between mountains and ravines where we can appreciate this particular natural pools. Near these pools we find a particular fishing village with some selfmake houses where local people live. A beautifull coast where spend your time discovering some of the most beautifull landscape from Cartagena.