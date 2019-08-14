Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It's quite a steep climb, up a pathway consisting of loose cobbles and shale to this vantage point overlooking the old town of Kotor. Having arrived at this point absolutely breathless, I set my gear up and waited and waited and waited for a glorious sunset, the sky lit up with colour. It wasn't to be. Too cloudy. Having made the effort to get there it was only right to wait for the blue hour which did not disappoint. It's quite tricky capture this image, as there are various floodlights trained on the side of the mountain that play havoc with your exposure. I like this capture, because of the sense of movement in the clouds, the beautiful reflections of the lights in the water and the strong composition.