The weather forecast for that day was a little bit rainy, but I didn't hesitate to walk again up on Kopren river, no matter just a week ago I was on the same place without any luck (too much sun and too less water). That day there was a plenty of fog and water, which drove back all people, so this time I really felt a lucky guy. For some of the shots (as the present one) I had to cross the mighty river many times, no matter the wooden bridges were rotten, or there was no bridges at all.