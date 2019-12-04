Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was taken after a long night shift after seeing signs of a potential frost so I headed over to try my luck. Standing there freezing cold the frost luckily held on until the sunrise colours started to come through, perfect morning with the result I was hoping for.