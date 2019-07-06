On my first morning in Faroes, I decided to go for a little hike. As I wasn't familiar with the places yet, I picked something safe and not very challenging. My apartment was located on Eysteroy island which is very central place. It was close everywhere, with 30 min drive to all locations except Vagar and South of Streymoy which where little over 1h away. I woke up 3.30 am and drove to second biggest town on Faroe Islands Klaksvik on Island of Bordoy. Morning was looking promising but when I walked to the top of Klakkur some unexpected fog came from South. I waited there 2h, hoping it will clear but nothing like that happened and I have to leave disappointed. I came back to this place 2 days later for sunset and I could finally enjoy beautiful view. Light was absolutely phenomenal. On this photo friend of mine enjoying view on islands of Kalsoy and Kunoy on the tip of the mountain.