Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During Easter, I headed out from the family cabin after sunset to catch the light. It turned out to be one of the most beautiful dusks I'd ever seen. The lake was pristine and cold, with unusually little wind. This time, the middle of the month of March, is the tail-end of the Icelandic winter. Spring will not arrive until at least a month later. Then, the lake will have thawed, and the birds take over. But in March, though daily sunlight hours have stabilized, the winter still reigns.

During my walk I finished one roll of Kodak Ektar 100 film.