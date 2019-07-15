Kirkjufell, Iceland by Paul Fleming

This was my last stop on a whirlwind visit to Iceland. I was only at Kirkjufell for one night before leaving for the airport at 3.00am. The light was fantastic, as it was for the whole of our 4 day visit (June this year). I visited during daylight to choose my composition. The place was packed with tourists, as one bus after another turned up. I returned to my spot at about midnight to find one or two enthusiastic photographers setting up. Even if you were a non-photographer, the scene and the colours in front of you would keep you enthralled for hours. Without an ultra-wide angle lens it would have been very difficult, without shooting a panorama, to capture the full majesty of the scene. This is a quite isolated location, not on the typical Golden Circle route, but was well worth the six hour drive from Vik. Iceland is a great location any time of the year and is well deserved of a high place on anyone's Bucket List.

