Blue Hour

Kirkjufell, Iceland by Jesse Durocher

Kirkjufell, Iceland by Jesse Durocher
After dodging storms while driving across Iceland to Kirkjufell, I arrived just in time for sunset. While multiple storms rolled through, I weighed down my tripod and waited for a break in the weather and for a sunset that never came. To my surprise, blue hour mixed with the passing storms made my shot look more dramatic than sunset would have.

