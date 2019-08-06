Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After dodging storms while driving across Iceland to Kirkjufell, I arrived just in time for sunset. While multiple storms rolled through, I weighed down my tripod and waited for a break in the weather and for a sunset that never came. To my surprise, blue hour mixed with the passing storms made my shot look more dramatic than sunset would have.