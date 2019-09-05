Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

'Gigi Hiu', a Bahasa Indonesia word for ‘shark teeth’. It comes from the rocks formation that resembles the row of shark teeth. The cliffs are composed of high rocks and varying in width, ranging from 1 to 10 meters for its height.

Getting there was not easy, flew 1 hr and 20 mins from CDO, another 4 hours flight to Jakarta, stayed overnight in Jakarta, car trip 2 hours, ferry for 75 minutes, another car trip for 4-5 hours, the difficult 45 minutes rocky, slippery. bumpy motorcycle ride and walked the last 400 meters along the rocky beach to reach the place. For a middle age, post back surgery with some heart issues, there were a lot of tensed moments. It was all worth it.