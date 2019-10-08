Kebler Pass Aspens, Crested Butte, Colorado, USA by James Covello

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The area around Crested Butte, Colorado, has beautiful golden aspen trees in the fall. This photograph was taken in the morning looking east, so the aspen leaves were vibrantly backlit by the sun and the far slope of the valley was still in shadow and was a deep contrasting blue.