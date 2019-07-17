Ke Ga Light House, Viet Nam by Huy Nguyen

Far about 30km from Phan Thiet city to the south, Ke Ga Lighthouse is situated in Thuan Quy commune, Ham Thuan Nam district, Binh Thuan province. The reason for its name is that the lighthouse is situated on a promontory 500m with its shape like a chicken.

Located on Khe Ga Island, the island retaining the most beautiful landscapes in Ham Thuan Nam waters, Ke Ga Lighthouse with strong posture soaring in the blue sky displays its position among the wonderful scenery of the turquoise sea water lacing with blue of clouds and sky. White of the sand shores, blue of the casuarina groves and white-pink granite cliffs make the place an indescribably charm, pristine and peaceful beauty. Discovering Ke Ga Lighthouse is one of the most unforgettable things to do in Phan Thiet.