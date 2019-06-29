Kavala, Greece by Klaus Kannas

After spending marvellous leasure time on the beach, promising thundering began to be heard in the distance. The mostly daily thundershower appered finally late enough on the day to be able catch the dramatic clouds and lightning strikes. Quick sprint to the hotel room balcony to erect the tripod and camera and be ready to shoot rapid fire towards the faraway lightnings. A few shots - maybe a dozen of hundreds were satisfying. I thing the b/w makes the best atmosphere to it.