Kathi Scanlon • 1st Fujifilm Assignment Set Prize Winner

Fujifilm

1st Fujifilm Assignment Set Prize
X100F • Apr-June 2019 Prize Worth $1,299 USD
1st Fujifilm Assignment Set Winner
My passion for photography began as a young child.
I was fortunate to live in many locations since my father served in the military. This is where my desire to photograph landscapes developed.
I now reside in Florida and am the owner of Tampa Bay Photography Tours.
KATHI SCANLON
Well Done
We wish to congratulate Kathi Scanlon, winner of the 1st Fujifilm assignment set.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the April 2019 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
