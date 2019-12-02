Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This shot was taken at Meteora in central Greece after two days of heavy snowfall where i couldn't even reach close to the rocks due to bad weather. Thankfully the next day was sunny so i came back and i found a whole different scenery as we all know it. The light was exactly where i wanted it at the time illuminating the village and the massive rocks of Meteora.