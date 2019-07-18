Kaluts, Qeshm Island, Iran by Vahid Varasteh

I have a photographer friend in Qeshm island, south of Iran, who knows secluded places on this amazing island. During my road trip there he took me to this amazing place. There was a moon night which you can see it on the right above and the lights of the city far away on the left bottom. The sky began to change color because of the Persian Golf fog. I used a fisheye lens to have all this material together for capturing this moment.

