Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»July 4th Fireworks, Chicago, IL, USA by Michael Bennett

July 4th Fireworks, Chicago, IL, USA by Michael Bennett

Views: 67
Long Exposure
Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

This photo is a composite of four stacked photos all shot on a tripod. The Canon 5D Mk IV camera was set to manual, f/11, 8 second exposure, ISO 50, and auto-exposure bracketing (AEB) was set to three photos: -1 stop, proper exposure, +1 stop. Output was set to RAW plus an 8MP jpg. So every time I pressed the shutter, I took three raw photos and three jpg photos.

The lens had a polarizer filter and stabilization and auto-focus turned off. The camera was pre-aimed and pre-focused on the fireworks. The polarizer might have been unnecessary, but I thought it would give me longer exposures to capture more fireworks bursts without over exposure.

The shutter was controlled via wi-fi and Bluetooth using the free Canon CameraConnect app that I installed on my iPhone X. The app has connection instructions. For my camera, my iPhone connected to wi-fi SSID EOS5D4A-370_Canon0A. Within the app, I selected Remote live view shooting and could see through the camera lens via the phone and press the phone’s remote shutter.

The resulting setup let me sit on a lounge chair 5 feet from the camera and take photos remotely.

I brought all of the photos into Lightroom CC and selected the four photos with the most interesting fireworks and exposure. I then selected Photo > Merge Photos > HDR and checked the three checkboxes. The resulting photo came out pretty well with the red streaks from Lake Shore Drive leading your eye to the fireworks at Navy Pier.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®