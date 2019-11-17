Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Joshua Tree National Park, in the desert of southern California, is one of my favorite locations to visit and photograph. The amazing landscapes are full of large granite rock formations, which are quite easy to walk on due to their rough, pebbly surface. This is one area where I feel that a black and white interpretation of the image works well due to the shapes and contours of the rock surface. Added to that was a clear, deep blue sky with some puffy white clouds. I found this lone juniper tree thriving among the rocks, finding the smallest of cracks to anchor its roots and survive throughout the years. A truly remarkable sight to behold.