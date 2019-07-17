Jordan Pond, Acadia NP, Maine, USA by Cheryl Harris

If you are from the northeast area of the USA, Jordan Pond is a familiar and popular spot for night photography. Acadia National Park in Maine is one of the darkest night sky locations on the east coast. On a clear night, the park is busy with photographers trying to capture the magic of the Milky Way. This is a single image with a 45 minute exposure from the beginning of my astrophotography journey in 2015. Producing star trail images with a single frame rather than stacking many images, produces a slightly softer effect which I feel, fit this image nicely.

